Belarus envoy, UET VC discuss promotion of education

LAHORE:Ambassador of Belarus in Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa along with Secretary and Consulate Officer visited University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Thursday and had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador Andrei Metelitsa said that strong, productive and uninterrupted bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus could boost up the academic connections for progress. Prof Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that many students from various countries were enrolled at UET and added the university was developing linkages with national and international organisations. The Ambassador assured that the embassy would facilitate to develop progressive liaison between both countries for promotion of engineering education.

FCC founder paid tribute: On the 200th birth anniversary of renowned educationist Charles W Forman, founder of Forman Christian College, the FC College University community organised a wreath-laying ceremony and held an online symposium to celebrate the anniversary.

According to a press release, the day started with the wreath-laying ceremony on Dr Charles’ grave in the Taxali Christian graveyard here. The commemoration ceremony was led by Dr Jonathan Addleton, Rector FCCU.

The second part of the day saw FCCU host an online symposium titled, “The Life and Legacy of Charles W. Forman”. Well-known writer Fakir Aijazuddin moderated the symposium which also included presentations on the “Life of Charles Forman” by Dr Yaqoob Bangash, author, and Chair of the Department of Government and Global Studies at ITU; “The Legacy of the Forman Family” by Dr Jonathan Addleton, Rector FCCU and the “Impact of Forman Christian College” by Dr Farzand Masih, Head of the History Department at FCCU.