Measures for KPRA revenue growth enumerated

PESHAWAR: Speakers here at an online session have said automation such as registration, return-filing and tax payment processes and other steps introduced at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA were leading to revenue growth.

Tax experts took part in the session and discussed various aspects associated with the KPRA revenue collection by citing figures at various times.

A tax expert Muhammad Umair Zeb pointed out that the KPRA collected Rs13.97 billion from July 2020 to February 2021 registering a growth of 29 per cent over the Rs10.84 billion collected in the eight months of the corresponding period of the previous financial year

He said: “This performance is noteworthy in view of the unprecedented tax relief package given by the KP government through the Finance Act, 2020. The government also gave major tax relief to sectors considered crucial for economic growth”.

Umair Zeb said the collection boosted up by 29 per cent as compared to figures of last year i.e. Rs10.84 billion.

The member of Tax Bar Association Peshawar said the January and February revenue of Rs1.7 billion and Rs1.8 billion was more than the target predicted and highest achievement. Umair Zeb said January and February have shown sustained growth despite Infrastructure Development Cess revenue being down due to Torkham border closure on the Afghan side as to a strike for most of the months.

He said during the current financial year, KPRA did not resort to any tough measures for the tax collection such as sealing business premises or attachment of bank accounts. Instead, following the government’s policy of stakeholder involvement, the KPRA relied on taxpayer facilitation and education.

The speaker said in addition to meetings with various bars, chambers and associations, KPRA uploaded guides on tax processes on its websites established facilitation desks in KPRA office in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Nowshera, Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan as well as Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry which yielded positive response in the shape of revenue growth.