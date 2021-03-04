tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Media outlets in Pakistan, including this newspaper, wrongly use the term ‘First Lady’ for the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This term should be used for the wife of President Arif Alvi who is the head of state.
According to the established global norms, the term shouldn’t be used for the wife of the head of government.
Javed Jabbar
Karachi