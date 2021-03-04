GCU students visit PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation of Department of Computer Science Students from Government College University, Lahore visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

The GCU delegation was comprised of 50 students and their faculty members. The Operation commander PPIC3 and DSP Coordination briefed them on various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The students were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.