Egypt executes 11 people

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Tuesday executed 11 people convicted of murder, a security source said, in the latest cases of what rights campaigners have labelled "a horrifying execution spree". Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, is carried out by hanging.