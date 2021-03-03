Zalmi look to extend winning streak

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi will be looking to extend their winning streak when they lock horns with holders Karachi Kings in their fifth round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Wednesday (today).

The match starts at 2pm. Zalmi are in great nick and currently hold the top slot with six points.

After losing to Lahore Qalandars in their opener, Zalmi won the next three games on the trot, beating Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

Zalmi’s batsmen Haider Ali, Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik and Imam-ul-Haq have been contributing well.

It will be seen whether they play their English all-rounder Ravi Bopara who after playing just one game had been dropped due to fitness issues.

Zalmi’s bowling has also been excellent. Their skipper Wahab Riaz produced his best bowling figures in the game against United. He had been out of form before that performance.

Their English bowler Saqib Mahmood (10 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker of the event. Afghan off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran and pacers Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Imran could be a real threat for the oppositions.

Kings, who have won two matches from four meetings, will be looking to pull off a much-needed win following a narrow loss to last year’s runners-up Lahore Qalandars in their last game.

Kings will mainly depend on the batting heroics of Sharjeel Khan (200 runs), Babar Azam (181), Mohammad Nabi (107) and Joe Clarke (104). Kings bowling is very good, having Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Daniel Christian, Nabi and Imad Wasim.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in the other game of the day which will begin at 7pm.

Sultans are at the fifth place with just one win from four meetings. After losing to United in their opener, Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars to open their account. However, they tasted two defeats on the trot against Zalmi and Kings.

Rizwan-led Multan will need to bring improvement in their execution. Their skipper Rizwan is in top form.

James Vince and Sohaib Maqsood have also done a great job so far with the willow.

Leggie Usman Qadir and Shahid Afridi have delivered well.

Multan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said they have prepared a strategy and would try to execute the plans. “So far teams batting second have been the winners, so we will try to become the first team to break this trend. If we are to defend we will try to keep the oppositions under constant check,” Azhar said.