A better system

To curb corrupt practices in Senate elections, there is no need to change the voting method from ‘secret ballot’ to ‘open ballot’. The need is to strengthen measures to monitor parliamentarians’ finances, assets and resources. Financial monitoring is not a crime if done by the state and its institutions. All forms of covert dealings fall under the ambit of corruption, which can be investigated by the authorities.

The government and the opposition should work together to chalk out a system which ensures a corruption-free voting process.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada