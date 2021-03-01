Gilani again being made scapegoat: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday cautioned that there was a strong possibility of terrorism in the country in the coming days saying policing in the federal capital was being revamped.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Eagle Squads — comprising vehicles and motorbikes — would soon start patrolling the federal capital’s limits for which Rs30 million had been released.

To a question, he said former prime minister and PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani sacrificed the office of prime minister while protecting the corruption of Asif Ali Zardari and he was again being made a scapegoat, reports the media.

Gilani, he alleged, gave the necklace donated by Turkey’s first lady in 2010 for flood victims to his wife, which was later returned after the issue was highlighted.

To a question, he said Pakistan would come out of grey list of Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as it had complied with almost all points of the action plan.

The minister said Pakistan had complied with 24 out of 27 points and would soon come out of the grey list.

“The remaining three points would also be cleared soon and the country would succeed in exiting the grey list in its next meeting, the minister opined.

Regarding the Senate elections on Islamabad seat, the minister said Dr Hafeez Sheikh would succeed, as he was working hard to stabilize the economy.

He said the current account deficit of $20 billion was converted into surplus and the exchange rate also improved due to the efforts of Hafeez Sheikh adding that his forefathers also remained active in politics in their times.

After winning the Senate elections, he (Hafeez Sheikh) would be in a better position to contribute productively to the country’s prosperity, he added.

The minister termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka `historic’ and said he had offered his role for improving ties between China and the United States.

He said the civil-military relations were exemplary and a precedent had been set for better understanding between them in future to put the country on the right track of development.

He said Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan was enjoying good relations with United States, China, Russian, Saudi Arabia and the other Arab countries.

“Peace in Afghanistan is very much crucial and Pakistan always wished stability there,” he added.

He said Pakistan got a significant position in the comity of nations as the naval exercise of around 40 countries had been conducted here.

He said successful discussion with India would only be possible when it restored Jammu and Kashmir’s status and included it on the agenda of talks.

Setting aside Kashmir issue would be disloyalty, he added.

Regarding the political development in the country during the last couple of days, he said release of Hamza Shahbaz did not matter and the MQM would also stand with Imran Khan because it was a party of qualified persons.

“I consider Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and Hafeez Sheikh would win under the leadership of Imran Khan,” the minister added.

He said there would be no hurdle in the PDM’s planned march if no law and order situation was created.

The minister said the armed forces and people of Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices for the country and no one would be allowed to undermine it.

Recalling the successful operation by the Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019, he said our great force achieved victory and foiled the nefarious designs of India on that day.

To a question, the minister said those involved in the murder of a religious scholar and seminary students in Bhara Kahu would be apprehended soon.

He directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to ensure the arrest of perpetrators of this heinous crime within 24 hours.

The minister said Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Senate elections would be exemplary.

He said adjustment on the Punjab seats in the Senate was made as per proportion of parties’ seats in the Punjab legislature and nothing unusual would happen in other provinces and Islamabad.