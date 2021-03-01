Dacoits looting spree continues

KASUR: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in eight incidents here on Sunday.

Four dacoits snatched cash and a mobile phone from Riasat Ali near Phool Nagar. Arif was deprived of cash by two accused near Basti Vanikan. Three robbers snatched a bike from Rabiullah near Kasur Garden while two robbers snatched Azhar’s motorcycle and a mobile phone near Kot Nanak Singh Changa Manga. Two robbers took away a motorcycle, a mobile phone and cash from Iqbal near Dina Nath Sadar Phool Nagar. Two dacoits snatched valuables from a family near Rehmanpura Mustafabad. Two robbers looted Rs 85,000 from Sarwar Afzal while Babar was deprived of valuables near Mandi Usmanwala.

COUPLE ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A couple attempted suicide near Ali Park on Sunday.