Dacoits looting spree continues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in eight incidents here on Sunday.
Four dacoits snatched cash and a mobile phone from Riasat Ali near Phool Nagar. Arif was deprived of cash by two accused near Basti Vanikan. Three robbers snatched a bike from Rabiullah near Kasur Garden while two robbers snatched Azhar’s motorcycle and a mobile phone near Kot Nanak Singh Changa Manga. Two robbers took away a motorcycle, a mobile phone and cash from Iqbal near Dina Nath Sadar Phool Nagar. Two dacoits snatched valuables from a family near Rehmanpura Mustafabad. Two robbers looted Rs 85,000 from Sarwar Afzal while Babar was deprived of valuables near Mandi Usmanwala.
COUPLE ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A couple attempted suicide near Ali Park on Sunday.