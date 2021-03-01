Seminary students undergo English, computer learning

PESHAWAR: The six-month learning for education project - a joint venture of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and Jamia Usmania - concluded here on Sunday.

The students of the religious seminary headed by Mufti Ghulamur Rahman were imparted English and computer courses during the project.

Prof Dr Gulzar Jalal of the Edwardes College Peshawar and his team conducted the course.

The award and certificate distribution ceremony of the project was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmud,

Additional Secretary Planning and Development Tayyeb Abdullah, Mufti Ghulamur Rahman, Prof Gulzar Jalal, faculty members and students of the seminary.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Ghulamur Rahman said the world had been turned into a global village where knowing the English language had gained much importance.

“The Arabic language is being taught in the seminary as an important language for knowing religious teachings. But knowing other languages is urgently needed”, he said.

He believed that some circles were spreading negative propaganda against religious seminaries.

The scholar added that the curricula of the religious seminaries were according to the needs of modern times.Khalid Mehmud, Dr Gulzar Jalal and others also spoke on the occasion.