Prisoner passes away

SUKKUR: A prisoner, Ghulam Qadir, who was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by the Sukkur Accountability Court in a corruption reference of Rs64.77 million died on Sunday due to a heart attack. Contractor Ghulam Qadir died while being shifted to a hospital. The body of Ghulam Qadir was handed over to his heirs after fulfiling legal proceedings.