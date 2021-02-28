Youth kills father over minor issue in Chunian

KASUR: A youth killed his father with a stick over a petty dispute at Rusa Tibba village of Chunian.

Afzal had a quarrel with his father Amir Ali over a minor dispute and on the day of the incident they exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage Afzal hit his father with a stick and injured him critically. He was removed to Lahore General Hospital where he died.

PRIZE DISTRIBUTION CEREMONY: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asiya Gul attended a prize distribution ceremony of a private college and distributed prizes among the position holders on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC said students should concentrate on their study and the uplift of the country. She said education is the backbone for the development of any society. The DC said efforts were underway to beautify the district and improve the sanitation system. Deputy Director Colleges Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, principal Osama Dar, parents and students were present in large numbers.

FUNFAIR AT DPS: A funfair was organised at District Public School on Saturday. The DC inaugurated the event. PTI local leader Mrs Muzammil Masood Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mahim Asif Malik, Principal DPS Col (retd) Muhammad Adeel and Administrator Muhammad Jahangir Chopra were also present on the occasion. Cultural stalls, swings for children, food stalls were set up on the occasion. A fictitious village Roshanpura was also set up to highlight important aspects of rural life. The DC inspected all the stalls at Roshanpura village and appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students. On the occasion, the DC said it was equally important to give importance to extra-curricular activities along with study to hone abilities in students.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead by four accused near Olakh Hathar over a monetary dispute.Saleem was moving on a motorbike with his wife Shakila Bibi when they reached near Olakh Hathar accused Ijaz and his accomplices shot him dead.

BOY DROWNS IN CANAL: A 15-year-old boy drowned in Chakko Ki canal near Changa Manga on Saturday. Umair was moving on a motorcycle near the canal bridge when he slipped and fell into the canal and drowned.