Sat Feb 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

101 PHP cops promoted

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

LAHORE:Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif has issued orders regarding departmental promotions of Punjab Highway Patrol officials serving across the province.

According to the details, 101 constables have been promoted to the rank of Head Constable while 18 Head Constables promoted to the ASI rank on the recommendations of the PHP Departmental Promotion Board meeting.

