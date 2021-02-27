Aleem greets Senators-elect

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated those who have been elected unopposed from the Punjab province and said that the election of senators in proportion to the representation by political parties is a welcome development, which will help strengthen democratic activities and parliamentary system.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also win its Senate seats in other provinces, like in Punjab, as per its share.

He also expressed his expectation that mutual understanding among the political parties would be further enhanced and different issues would be resolved through dialogue in accordance with the spirit of democracy.

Abdull Aleem Khan said the newly-elected senators of the PTI would play their active role in legislation, and upholding of the constitution. Similarly, the PTI government would be able to implement its manifesto and move forward in legislation through Senate. The senior minister also expressed best wishes for the newly-elected senators.