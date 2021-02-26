Corrigendum

Apropos news item “Pakistan won’t support Taliban: DG ISPR” published single column on the front page of the newspaper on February 25, it is regretted that the above headline translated from international media report was false, misleading and out of context.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in his press talk with international media had said that Pakistan would support whomsoever the people of Afghanistan choose. The error is regretted.