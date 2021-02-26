close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 26, 2021

Corrigendum

Top Story

 
February 26, 2021

Apropos news item “Pakistan won’t support Taliban: DG ISPR” published single column on the front page of the newspaper on February 25, it is regretted that the above headline translated from international media report was false, misleading and out of context.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar in his press talk with international media had said that Pakistan would support whomsoever the people of Afghanistan choose. The error is regretted.

Latest News

More From Top Story