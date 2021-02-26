DC orders inquiry

Rawalpindi: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday ordered an inquiry into violations of merit in recruitment of 55 posts of peons, sweepers, sanitary workers, and drivers in different departments of Rawalpindi district.

The local administration has taken action on the complaints filed by different people with the Deputy Commissioner’s Office that vacant posts were being filled after taking ‘bribe’. The deputy commissioner told ‘The News’ that an inquiry has been ordered to fully investigate the issue. He has rejected all allegations regarding giving of ‘bribe’ to fill the vacant posts of peons, sweepers, sanitary workers, and drivers. “Not only Christians but several Muslims have also applied for the post of sweepers and sanitary workers. We have selected those who have been found eligible for these posts,” he claimed. “If anybody is found indulged in taking ‘bribe’ then he will not be spared,” he warned.

Total 627 people applied against 55 posts of peons, sweepers, sanitary workers, and drivers. It is worth mentioning here that even master's degree holders have also applied for the posts of peons and drivers. The complainants in their complaints said that the officials of local administration had called selected candidates for test and interview through telephone rather than displaying lists in the DC office.