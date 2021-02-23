CDA workers protest

Islamabad: Following cancellation of contracts of cleanliness work in the federal capital, the sanitation workers staged protest demonstration in front of Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Monday.

The CDA board, the other day while finding irregularities in award of contract of sanitation work in three packages, decided to refer the case against the contractor, then Islamabad mayor and other officials of the MCI to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

However, the protest demonstration staged in front of CDA headquarters gave an impression that the same was sponsored by the contractor who wanted to prevent the civic body taking any legal action against him.

The sources said that the contractor facilitated people from a specific community to gather in front of CDA offices and protest against the authority’s action. The CDA management also closed all gates of its offices in order to prevent entry of protesters in the premises and to avert any untoward incident.

An official of CDA said that on award of new contracts, the sanitation workers would be accommodated and they would get salaries from the new contractor.