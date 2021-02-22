close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 22, 2021

Four held with narcotics

National

A
APP
February 22, 2021

SARGODHA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 drug pushers and recovered 5.290kg hashish from them. The accused were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Taimoor, Rafique Ahmed and Muhammad Akram. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan