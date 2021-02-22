Four held with narcotics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 4 drug pushers and recovered 5.290kg hashish from them. The accused were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Taimoor, Rafique Ahmed and Muhammad Akram. Cases have been registered against the accused.