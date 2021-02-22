Wahab institutes two scholarships for KU students

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said he was instituting two scholarships for the students of the University of Karachi in memory of his late parents, both of whom were the educational institute’s alumni.

Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s adviser on law and environment, made the announcement while addressing an international conference organised by the Karachi University Business School.

He said he will personally bear the expenses to fund the scholarships, one of which will be awarded to a male student while the other to a female student on a yearly basis. He also said he had a special association with KU, which was the alma mater of both his parents. Everybody is under an obligation to own institutes like KU for collectively working to build them, he added.

He lauded the administration of KU for organising a conference of an international level at its business school. He said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the entire world. “We are also under an obligation to change ourselves.”

Wahab said the speakers at the conference will help KU students understand the concept of social responsibilities of the corporate sector. He said the holding of webinars has increased since the Covid-19 outbreak, giving students the opportunity to interact with academic experts from around the world.