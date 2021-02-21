Owners of plazas asked to make arrangements for parking

PESHAWAR: The traffic police have issued notices to commercial businesses that do not have parking lots and directed the owners to arrange for the facility or action will be taken against them as per the law.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat told reporters that the officers concerned have issued notices to the owners and managers of plazas in their areas for not providing parking facility to the customers and shop owners. The officer said that they wanted to arrange for the parking lot as per the rules so the vehicles coming to these trade centres do not cause traffic jam and road blockades.

“We have directed the owners to arrange for the parking lot as per the law or police will take legal action. Majority of the plazas have converted the parking facility into shops and the cars and bikes are parked outside on roads, which result in traffic jam and road blockades,” said Abbas.

The official said they have booked over 330 people during a drive against encroachments. He said the drive would continue and the roads would be cleared at all costs. The traffic police during the drive impounded a number of vehicles and bikes as well.