Understanding the marginalized

The harassment of the members of the transgender community is an important issue that, unfortunately, remains ignored. Because of the prevalent narrow mindset of our society, these people have to deal with discrimination. They are taken for granted and not given due respect. People laugh at them and tease them. We have forced them to live their lives in isolation. They have a right to live a decent life, and it is our duty that we create an inclusive environment. It is also the responsibility of the government to take proper steps to provide them a safe atmosphere where they can feel safe and can sense that they can be an important part of society. The government should provide them with proper educational facilities and skills so that they can find good jobs in the market.

Afifa Mehboob

Lahore