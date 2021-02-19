Death anniversary of journalist Musa Khankhel observed

MINGORA: The 12th death anniversary of journalist Musa Khankhel was observed in Swat district on Thursday.

A number of journalists, political workers, officials of the local administration and people from other walks of life attended the ceremony at the Swat Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, District Development Advisory Committee chairman Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai, DPO Dilawar Khan Bangash, Chairman Swat Press Club Mehboob Ali Yousafzai, Essa Khankhel and other journalists paid tributes to the slain journalist.

“He was a brave and committed journalist,” said Mehboob Ali Yousafzai. He demanded the government to honour the pledge of allotting plot of land to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, the participants payed for the soul of late Musa Khankhel.

Meanwhile, Essa Khankhel, the brother of the late Musa Khankhel, asked the Pakistan Army chief and other authorities concerned to honour the government’s commitment of providing a plot of land to the family of the deceased journalist.

He said that on February 18, 2009 the then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani had announced to provide a plot of land to the family of Musa Khankhel but the announcement could not materialise so far.

He added that the file of plot allotment was struck in the Islamabad Housing Department so far.