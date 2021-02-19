UET sets up research centre

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has established Centre for Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials Research (CNAMR) with state-of-the-art equipment, funded by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. A UET spokesperson said that most of the equipment had been procured and the remaining were in pipeline.