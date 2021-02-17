Yasmin opens gene sequencing machine

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the first next generation gene sequencing machine at a public sector laboratory at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Cap (Retd) Usman Younis, Deputy Secretary Ms Rafia Haider, Project Director Punjab AIDS Control Programme Dr Munir Ahmed Malik and other officials of the department were present. Lab in-charge and award winning virologist Dr Andaleeb briefed the minister on the functions and working of the machine.

The minister said, “The Next Generation Sequencing Machine is one of its kind in public sector labs. The sequencing machine has been procured at a cost of Rs40 million. This machine will enable us to distinguish different viruses. The sequencing machine is extremely important from medical research perspective. The machine will play key role in development of different vaccines. The sequencing machine shall also be very helpful in diagnosis of prenatal diseases as well as thalassemia.”

The Institute of Public Health will work with different teaching hospitals on research project related to sequencing machine. The Gene Sequencing Machine will also be helpful in analysis of different variants, especially in contact tracing of Covid-19 patients. I greatly appreciate Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Usman Younis for making efforts to bring the Gene Sequencing Machine to the system, the health minister said.