Labourer dies in wall collapse

LAHORE: One labourer died and five others were left injured in two different incidents of under-construction wall collapse in the provincial capital on Monday.

The first case was reported in Hamdard Chowk in Quid-e-Azam Industrial Estate area where an under-construction wall of a petrol pump suddenly collapsed and fell on the workers. They received fatal injuries. The deceased has been identified as Mubashir, 20. The other case was reported in Joseph Colony, Badami Bagh where a wall of a godown caved in. Two workers who were busy in their work suffered injuries in this incident. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.