Revival of student unions

A continued ban on student unions should be a cause of concern for all democratically inclined educationists, political parties and students alike. Every year on February 9, students all over Pakistan observe black days and stage peaceful protests to commemorate the unconstitutional ban on student unions that the dictatorship of Gen Ziaul Haq imposed in Pakistan on this day in 1984. It has been over 36 years now since Gen Zia snatched the rights of students in the country. After the restoration of a controlled democracy in the country in 1988, prime minister Benazir Bhutto did try to lift the ban on student unions. But the overall authoritarian attitudes prevailing in society did not allow this removal of restrictions to survive for long or retake its roots. The Supreme Court of Pakistan in July 1992 issued an interim order in this regard, mandating that ‘at the time of admission to an educational institution, the student and his (sic) parents/ guardian shall give an undertaking that the student shall not indulge in politics; failing which he (sic) shall not be allowed admission.’

This order curtailed students’ rights drastically and infringed upon fundamental freedoms such as freedom of assembly and association. Then in March 1993 an SC bench allowed the restoration of only ‘legitimate students groups’. The court also held that the ‘finding with regard to indulgence in politics given by the head of institution under his (sic) seal and signature shall be final and shall not be questioned except only before the Supreme Court’. This verdict was devastating for the formation of independent student associations in the country as the order further clarified that ‘union activities, exclusively relatable to the educational needs, directly relatable to the campus, could be permissible’. We cannot expect our students in higher education to involve themselves in only those activities that are directly related to the campus. As young adults they need to ask questions such as how we manage our societies and who is responsible for the rights and wrong prevalent in the country. Such discussions have to ponder over matters much beyond the campus.

Such verdicts and policies need to be seriously reviewed if we want to prepare our citizens as responsible human beings who can play a role in improving our society. Politics is all about how societies run their affairs, and student associations, federations and unions serve as a nursery in democratic education for our young people. An immediate restoration of student unions is the need of the day to provide a platform to students to register their voice. Now when the government has reduced the budget for higher education and academics are not getting their salaries and even pensions on time, there is a dire need for such forums where students can share their concerns and demand at least five percent of GDP for education in the country. The recent fee hikes are another issue that students feel concerned about and need their representatives in the shape of unions to negotiate with the education managers of the country. Sexual harassment is also an issue that gets short shrift by most administrations. With elected unions students will be better able to raise their voice and challenge the injustices meted out to them. Perhaps that is the reason our decision-makers don’t want their restoration.