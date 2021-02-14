close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

Land retrieved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: The district administration retrieved 95-Kanal agriculture and 6-Kanal commercial state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib, the Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu along with police and other concerned officers launched an operation at Bait Utera. The team retrieved 95-Kanal agriculture and 6-Kanal commercial state land worth Rs millions from the grabbers and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land. —Correspondent

