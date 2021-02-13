IHC attack case: Four more lawyers sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday sent four more lawyers to Adiala Jail for seven-day judicial remand over their alleged involvement in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sessions court attacks.

The CIA police produced Sardar Najam Abbas in the court in the FIR related to attack on the sessions court, and District Bar Association Secretary Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Umar in the IHC CJ block attack case.

The investigation officer requested the court to grant 14-day judicial remand of the accused lawyers. He informed the court that the investigation had been completed and there was no need of further physical remand.

The court sent the four lawyers to jail on judicial remand and ordered the police to present them again on Feb 19. The court also sought case record from the police. The same court had sent four lawyers to Adiala Jail in the IHC attack case on Thursday.