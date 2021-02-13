Miracles impossible in 5 years: PM Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government had no magic wand to bring about the promised change in five years adding that this limited constitutional terms was insufficient for planning big development projects.

Launching the countrywide spring tree plantation drive in the Miyawalki Urban Forest at Jilani Park here, he said in parliamentary democracy elections were held every five years due to which big development projects could not be planned. He said bringing about such magical change in five years was not possible in any part of the world. He said no country could secure a prosperous future by making planning for five years but rather long-term projects were needed for national development and prosperity. The prime minister directed swift completion of relief projects in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The overall national political situation, party matters and the strategy to win the Senate elections came under discussion.

Buzdar said the dream of new Pakistan was materializing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Good times are knocking at our doors and Pakistan is heading towards its destination. The new Pakistan will charge ahead leaving the opponents far behind like always. He said former rulers spared no effort to damage Pakistan by ruining its economy.

Imran urged the whole nation to join the countrywide spring tree plantation drive for their children’s future. “The whole nation should take part in it because this is a question of our children’s future. All, including schoolchildren, university and college students, should be made part of it. Allocate them specific areas for protection of plants,” the prime minister said while addressing the launching ceremony of spring tree plantation.

Imran unveiled a plaque and planted a sapling to launch the plantation as part of government’s efforts to accomplish the target of 10 billion trees during the five-year term.

The prime minister said the children’s participation in 10 Billion Tree Tsunami was essential because all was being done to protect their future.

Chairing a meeting here to review measures being taken for increasing the number of fruit and vegetable markets in Punjab and reducing the price of wheat flour, Imran called for strict monitoring of the unjust difference in the prices of essential commodities at wholesale market and retail levels.

He said the foremost priority of officers, including assistant and deputy commissioners concerned should be to ensure elimination of unnecessary increase in the prices through effective monitoring of ups and downs in market prices.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to the PM Shehzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the PM Malik Ameen Aslam, Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Agriculture Sardar Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Special Assistant to the CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officers were in attendance.

The prime minister directed formulation of a special plan for helping the economically marginalized segments of the society so that the government’s resources could be effectively utilized as subsidy for public welfare.

He emphasized the need for strengthening the system of wheat transportation and flour prices through a comprehensive strategy so as to save the masses from the difficulties in future as well.

The prime minister was also briefed about recommendations for amendments to the Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulation Act for increasing the number of fruit and vegetable markets in the province, elimination of unnecessary administrative approvals and making the procedure easy for the establishment of private sector markets and the monitoring of unjust price fluctuation in the existing markets.

He was apprised of the new regime for the implementation of action plan to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets in the province.

The prime minister also chaired a meeting to review progress regarding the provision of universal health insurance in Punjab.

He said provision of quality and affordable healthcare facilities to masses, especially the downtrodden and social protection, was the foremost priority of the present government.

“As the health and education sectors were neglected in the past, the health system became ineffective and badly hurt the poor in particular,” he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to PM Shehzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM Malik Ameen Aslam, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officers were in attendance.