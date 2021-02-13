Wasa projects may draw investment from Australia

LAHORE:Australian government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has shown its interest in investing in several projects especially related to provision of clean drinking water and combating urban flooding designed by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

In this regard, an online workshop was held at Wasa Head Office in which Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the representatives of Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Wasa Director P&D Zeeshan Bilal was also present.

The workshop was held in the light of the MoU between the Ministry of Water and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade signed in 2018. The Wasa MD gave a comprehensive presentation to the participants in the workshop regarding the future water projects envisaged for the provincial capital to counter the challenges of urban flooding and provision of clean drinking water.

He also highlighted the water supply and drainage issues and told the participants about the steps taken by the Wasa Lahore to find a lasting solution to the City's water problems. He said effective legislation was needed for a sustainable solution to handle water problems across the Punjab. He said the autonomy of water bodies was crucial for timely decision making.

“There is a lot of work to be done in the water sector,” said the Wasa MD. He said that reliance on groundwater must be reduced to meet the future water needs. He said Wasa had designed a surface water treatment plant which, after completion, would replace around 30 per cent of underground water with surface water.

The representatives of the Australian government attending the workshop reiterated providing technical and financial support would be provided to Pakistan's major cities in the water sector.

They said that a final road map will be prepared by the end of the current year. They said the Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will inform the Australian companies about the Wasa's future projects so that they could participate in the future projects.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab, and World Bank consultants also visited the Wasa Head Office and met with Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz. The delegation was headed by PDMA Director Operations Nisar Sani and World Bank Consultant Ahsan Tehseen.

The delegation held a meeting on effective drainage of rainwater in the big cities of Punjab. The delegation praised the Wasa Lahore for introducing the concept of underground water tanks to combat urban flooding.

Nisar Sani said that in the recent years, Wasa Lahore had made excellent arrangements for drainage system of the provincial metropolis.

He said the steps taken by the Wasa Lahore were exemplary throughout the country and should be replicated in all the big cities of other provinces especially in Karachi which always witnessed a tough time during every monsoon.

The Wasa MD told the delegation that large investments were required to deal with torrential rains in Lahore. He said Wasa had planned to construct over 10 underground water tanks.

PDMA Director Operations Nisar Sani said that PDMA was interested in taking steps in collaboration with the World Bank to prevent urban flooding in Lahore.

World Bank Consultant Ahsan Tehseen also appreciated the Wasa MD for adopting a proactive approach to combat urban flooding in Lahore as well as for envisaging projects for upgrading the City’s drainage system for future needs. He also expressed his desire to work together in the future.