Just demands

On Wednesday (Feb10), government employees were leading a peaceful protest in Islamabad to demand for a raise in their salaries. However, the behaviour of the Islamabad police turned out to be quite shameful. The use of force shouldn’t have to be an option to deal with protesters. I am a government school teacher and I was deeply hurt to see the way the authorities acted against the employees who were raising their voice for rightful demands. Instead of spending billions of rupees on useless projects, the government should allocate more funds to increase the salaries of its employees. Whatever the case may be, the government shouldn’t use violent measures to deal with the country’s citizens.

Nauman Khan

Swat