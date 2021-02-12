close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 12, 2021

Just demands

Newspost

 
February 12, 2021

On Wednesday (Feb10), government employees were leading a peaceful protest in Islamabad to demand for a raise in their salaries. However, the behaviour of the Islamabad police turned out to be quite shameful. The use of force shouldn’t have to be an option to deal with protesters. I am a government school teacher and I was deeply hurt to see the way the authorities acted against the employees who were raising their voice for rightful demands. Instead of spending billions of rupees on useless projects, the government should allocate more funds to increase the salaries of its employees. Whatever the case may be, the government shouldn’t use violent measures to deal with the country’s citizens.

Nauman Khan

Swat

Latest News

More From Newspost