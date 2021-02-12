Jobless engineers

A majority of firms that are registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) offer jobs to engineers for a period of one year. However, only a month’s pay is given to these engineers. Many people sign this harsh agreement unwillingly as there is a lack of jobs for engineers in the country. In Pakistan, the number of engineers is increasing rapidly. There are not enough jobs to accommodate the rising number of engineers. On the other hand, a high number of officers who have past their retirement age are still working at higher positions in civilian sectors.

There is no denying that the government has totally failed to provide jobs to engineers. The higher authorities must look into this issue and create job opportunities for engineers.

Engr Abdul Waheed

Kandhkot