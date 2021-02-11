COAS visits logistics installations

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited logistics installations here on Wednesday. The COAS was briefed on various facilities being developed and upgradation of existing infrastructure. General Bajwa appreciated performance and commitment in provision of top class facilities and services. He appreciated indigenous development and maintenance programme of diverse equipment and concept of one window operation for enhance operational efficiency.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General.