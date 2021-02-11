TransPeshawar stops security workers from protest

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar stopped the protest being staged by the security workers at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service over the cut in salaries.

The workers of a private security company providing services to the TransPeshawar for the BRT service had gathered to stage a protest against deduction in salaries.

TransPeshawar on Wednesday issued a statement stating that “employees of the private security company working at the BRT attempted to halt the service due to their own internal issues with the company.”

Trans Peshawar spoke-sperson Umair Khan said that the call for the strike failed as the company’s officials immediately spotted and directed the relevant company’s representatives to resolve their internal matter without any delay.

Some of the security company’s workers on the condition of anonymity told The News that the company regularly makes deductions from workers’ salaries. They claimed that the deductions were in the range of Rs 2,000 to 5,000.

These unjustifiable deductions not only affect our budget but also performance, one of the workers complained.

The TransPeshawar spokesperson said that “such inappropriate practices will not be tolerated and the company has zero tolerance over such activities.”

Moreover, directions were made to all service providers of the BRT to ensure and resolve their internal affairs within their office, blocking or attempting to cause any problem for the BRT Operations will be dealt with strictly according to the inked contract. The spokesperson said the service was completely operational for commuters.