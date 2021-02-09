Three parties oppose fair Senate polls: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Monday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) were opposed to transparent Senate elections. In a tweet, the SAPM said, “Horse-trading in elections does not occur at the individual level. The Senate election is the money making season for three families.” The reaction came after JUI-F challenged the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in the Supreme Court.