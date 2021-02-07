PTI govt has no right to decide Kashmiris’ future: Fazl

MUZAFFARABAD: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the illegitimate and incompetent government of PTI has no right to decide the future of Kashmiris.

Addressing PDM’s rally on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day in Muzaffarabad, Fazlur Rehman said that the day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir was being celebrated in Pakistan and the PDM leadership was in Muzaffarabad to show it directly. He said that every Kashmiri is with Pakistan, his heart and feelings are connected with Pakistan and history will not forgive those trying to separate Kashmiris from Pakistan.