February 5 is celebrated as Kashmir Day throughout the country. The day is observed to show support and unity to Kashmiris who are bravely facing Indian atrocities. Pakistan has always extended its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. The lack of progress on the Kashmir dispute has created an atmosphere of enmity in South Asia.

The United Nations (UN) whose main objective is to bring peace and harmony in the world and protect the rights of individuals is completely silent over the Kashmir issue. It hasn’t taken any action against Indian atrocities in Kashmir. It still remains unclear what Kashmir’s future will be. However, Pakistan should continue its efforts to resolve the issue peacefully because a military confrontation in this region will be devastating. The world, however, should realise that Pakistan can defend Kashmiris.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi