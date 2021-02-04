KARACHI: : Under flagship of ORIC Department, SZABIST signs MOU with BF Technologies, that will enable the youth to develop lifelong eCommerce skills. It will promote employment and assist in getting Pakistan’s economy back on track.

“Enabling GIG Economy from Home Program” “Ghar Bethay Amdani Program”

This programme will help to eliminate poverty, generate jobs, adopt technology skills of the future and more so create 200,000 new business in Pakistan by 2023 and fulfil the vision of creating two million jobs.****