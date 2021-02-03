Govt employees’ unions to stage sit-in on 10th

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC), All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Association (APLHWA) and several other public sector organizations Tuesday announced a sit-in in front of the Parliament House on February 10.

The sit-in will be for an indefinite period until acceptance of demands.

Thousands of government employees have entered the Red Zone and demanded increase in their salaries according to the inflation ratio. There was a complete pen-down strike of clerks in the country on Tuesday. The angry protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded increase in their salaries according to the current inflation ratio. A heavy contingent of police was present in the Red Zone to control law and order situation.