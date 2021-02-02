CDWP approves 2 projects

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission's Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in a meeting on Monday approved two projects worth Rs11.6 billion and accorded concept clearance of two proposals.

The meeting was held under chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, with participation of Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions, and representatives from provincial governments, who participated via video link.

Two projects related to health were presented in the meeting. The first project, “Establishment of 250-bed Mother and Child Hospital Sialkot, Punjab” worth Rs4,970.65 million, was approved by the CDWP.

The objective of the project was to enhance access to quality maternity care for the population of Sialkot and its surrounding areas. The project aims to ensure provision of satisfactory antenatal, natal and post natal services with the help of highly qualified obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics and neonatology consultants, and to provide family planning counselling and services for effective population planning.

The second health project was “Establishment of Child Health Care Institute Sukkur” worth Rs6,549.339 million. The project envisages accessible specialised health care to children of north Sindh, adjoining districts and the bordering areas of other provinces through a proposed facility of 200 indoor beds, OPD with specialised diagnostic and surgical services and academic affiliation with medical colleges / universities.

CDWP also approved two concepts clearance proposals namely “Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation” and “Development of Boarder Terminals at different locations”.