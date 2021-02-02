tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The PM is requested to honour at least one promise that he made before coming to power – providing some relief to the poor. The PTI-led government may become popular among Pakistanis if it takes appropriate steps that can help it uplift the downtrodden.
The blame game that it has started with the opposition is a never-ending phenomenon. The sitting government must realise that it may lose popularity among the people soon unless it introduces people-friendly policies.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad