Two held with illegal weapons

Islamabad: On the instructions of SP Sadar zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Tarnol Police, during road checking operation, managed to arrest two accused displaying arms in violation of relevant laws. Two accused, Malik Asim and Malik Umar Nawaz were arrested during the special checking. According to Islamabad Police spokesperson, a 30-bore pistol, and a repeater with ammunition were recovered.