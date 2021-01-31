Dr. Farhat Abbas reorients role of the reader

Dr. Farhat Abbas’s new book ‘Safeer-e-Naqad-o-Nazar’ is a collection of 13 evaluations of different poets. Obviously, there is no common thread linking them, except for the elucidative nature of the writer’s text.

The poets include Jamil Yousaf, Dr. Munawwar Hashmi, Naseem-e-Sahar, Khalid Iqbal Yasir, Rashed Saqi,Irfan Sadiq, Muhammad Hanif, Naseer-u-ddin Naseer, Habib Fakhari, Obaid Bazagh Omer nad Malik Khalid Mahmood/Malik Javed Akhter, Azhar Adeeb and Akhter Shumar.

Dr. Farhat Abbas not only writes great stuff but socially relevant one. Moreover, as a person, he contributes so much to society and to those who perhaps are less fortunate for a variety of reasons.

Writers like him do curve the world whether they write about happenings or fantasy because both take the reader on a journey that generally leaves them with feelings of hope, love, or even knowledge.

Dr. Farhat Abbas says, “Life is demonstrated in the form of literature. Minus literature, life ends. It is an incarnation of words constructed on human misfortunes, longings, and emotional state. It fosters marvels, motivates a generation, and nourishes information. Even though it is vibrant, infinite, and multi-dimensional, literature gives important purposes to the world we live in.”

According to him, “Literature illuminates human values and encompasses virtues that impart excellence to society if only human beings have the inclination to endorse and practice them. Literature ignites novel ideas. It gives the power of speech to the people who want to express their views about certain things in life, whether it be in politics, health, religion, and the like. Literature is the soul of songs, musical and melodious pieces that give message and inspiration to people.”

By positioning the reader in a galaxy of the premise, Dr. Farhat Abbas checks the parameters of recollection and lived experience, never quite permitting his reader to land on a firm foothold. In this way, he redefines the personal stuff in the poetry that begins to dawn on the reader. The power of literature thus has an emotional impact on his readers, which is multifarious, inter-generational, and long-lasting.

Throughout the book, ‘Safeer-e-Naqad-o-Nazar’ Dr. Farhat Abbas has tried to reorient the role of the reader from passive to participatory and the structure of his text from impressionistic to intellectual. He uses this method in an unsophisticated way that strengthens our belief in poets based on previous encounters with their poetry.

Dr. Farhat Abbas sweeps us away also with his good attitude, his insubordination to any authority on criticism rules, and subordination to the authority of what he knows himself. This is true not just in the manner he lives his life, but also in how he captures life in text. This book displays a diary-like quality: there are grand narrations stuffed full of poetry’s characteristics.