Japanese speech contest today

Islamabad: Kake Educational Institution Okayama Japan is holding online contest today (Saturday) here under the auspicious of Embassy of Japan, says a press release.

This year 15 students will participate in the contest from Pakistan, the audience will be Pakistani students, Japanese students from Japan, international Affairs office of Okayama University of Japan and their teachers too.

Every year the Japanese language speech contest is held in more than 12 countries at 15 locations worldwide.The winners of first three positions will be awarded with cash prizes of 30,000, 20,000 and 10,000 Japanese yen, along with scholarships to study in any one of the Kake Universities in Japan.

According to Director of Kake International Exchange office in Pakistan Ch Hamid Latif Advocate, the scholarships offered by Kake Group is the best option to study in Japan with the aim to brighten the future, every language has its own background, languages reflect national character.