3 TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Three terrorists belonging to banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested by police in a combing operation conducted in Qayyumabad area of Karachi city. According to an official, the Defence Police conducted the operation in Qayyumabad D-Area during which three terrorists identified as Rooh Khan s/o Wazir Rehman, Khair ullah s/o Taam Khan and Karimullah Jan s/o Ali Jan, were arrested. Police also recovered two hand grenades, bomb and three pistols along with rounds. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.