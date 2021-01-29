3 TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Three terrorists belonging to banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested by police in a combing operation conducted in Qayyumabad area of Karachi city. According to an official, the Defence Police conducted the operation in Qayyumabad D-Area during which three terrorists identified as Rooh Khan s/o Wazir Rehman, Khair ullah s/o Taam Khan and Karimullah Jan s/o Ali Jan, were arrested. Police also recovered two hand grenades, bomb and three pistols along with rounds. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.