Tourist spots

The Chotiari reservoir, which is located in Sanghar, Sindh, is a neglected tourist spot. This beautiful place, rich in natural beauty, is devoid of all the basic facilities. When we visited this place, we were quite disturbed to see that there were no facilities that can let families have a good time. We found a guest house, but it was in dilapidated condition. It seems that the Sindh government has abandoned promoting tourism in the province. It is the fundamental responsibility of the government to promote such places that can attract a large number of tourists.

Migratory birds from Siberia also visit this area in cold weather, adding more to the area’s beauty. The relevant authorities must pay attention to the maintenance of the place. For that, the first thing that it has to do is to construct roads leading to the reservoir. The Sindh government needs to take appropriate steps to promote tourism in the province.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Hyderabad