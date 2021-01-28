Farmers oppose tobacco crop’s inclusion in list of narcotics

MARDAN: President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anjuman Kashtkaran Haji Naimat Shah Roghani on Wednesday said that tobacco is a cash crop of the province but questioned why it had been included in the list of narcotics.

Speaking to media persons at Mardan Press Club, Namat Shah said that thousands of families of farmers are earning from the tobacco crop in the province. He added that the federal government collects Rs1200 billion excise tax on tobacco from KP along with other taxes. He demanded the prime minister and authorities concerned to include tobacco in the list of crops and remove it from the list of narcotics.