PIMS protesters to bar new director from entering premises

Islamabad : The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Tuesday announced its intention to prevent the newly appointed director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from entering the hospital premises for three months.

The announcement was made on the 58th day of the ongoing protest of PIMS employees against the Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance. The protesters chanted slogans against MTI and the Board of Governors, and raised serious objections against both the former executive director of PIMS as well Dean MTI Dr. Rizwan Taj; the latter initially supported the PIMS employees’ protest against MTI and pledged not to join MTI, but later joined it.

Dr. Asfandyar assured to also fight for the University and MD MS programme. The new cabinet of YDA also attended the protest. Later, a delegation lead by FGHA Spokesperson Dr. Haider Abassi briefed former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf about the ordinance. Raja Pervez assured to extend all possible support, both for revision or withdrawal of the ordinance as well as the protection of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU). He told the team that Chairman PPPP Bilawal Bhutto is very keen on the preservation of the original identity of SZABMU and PIMS.