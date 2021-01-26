SA series a learning experience: Aliya

LAHORE: All-rounder Aliya Riaz has said the Pakistan women team is learning a great deal during the One-day International series in South Africa despite losing the first two matches.

“We knew the South Africa series was going to challenge us,” Aliya said while talking to PCB Digital. “They are a good team and the conditions here can be tough for the Subcontinent teams. We are returning to cricket after a 10-month-long gap. In the two matches, we have won small battles, but it is about crossing the line where we need to improve ourselves.

“This is where the recently announced Zimbabwe series will come in handy as we will get more matches under our belts ahead of the all-important ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers later this year,” she said.

Aliya, playing her 29th ODI, scored career-best 81 – the best score in the second match for both sides. Her knock was studded with seven fours and a gigantic six off Marizanne Kapp. She made history during her 95-ball stay as she recorded the best partnership – in terms of runs – for the sixth-wicket for Pakistan with Nida Dar, who with an 89-ball 51 scored second half-century on trot and sixth overall, and the fourth highest in the history of the women’s ODI as the two all-rounders contributed 111 runs.

“The series is settled with South Africa as the winners but any team, any player will take 2-1 as a scoreline rather than 3-0. We are looking at the third match as another opportunity to go out and express ourselves and hopefully end the series on the winning note, which will get us the desired momentum ahead of the three T20Is.”