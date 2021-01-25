‘Flour supply to be ensured in KP at subsidized rates’

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman on Sunday warned that strict action would be taken against the flourmills and dealers, who were not providing quality flour at subsidized rates to the people.

He was talking to different delegations which called on him at his residence. The adviser said that a stern action would also be taken against elements involved in hampering the relief being given by the government to the people.

He told the delegation to contact him directly, the Food Department or place a complaint on the Pakistan Citizens Portal to resolve the issue promptly. The adviser believed that there was no shortage of wheat stock while wheat quota for the flourmills was being increased in the province.

Khaliqur Rahman said that wheat was being provided to the flourmills on a daily basis so that people could not face any shortage of flour and get the staple item at a subsidized

rate everywhere in the province.

He said that on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all resources were being utilized to provide relief to the people. The adviser said that hoarding and illegal profiteering mafia would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that the government was paying millions of rupees in subsidies annually so that the people could get food items at reasonable prices.